Cricket-Shami, Jadeja return to India's test squad for England tour

By Amlan Chakraborty

NEW DELHI, May 7 (Reuters) - India seam bowler Mohammed Shami and spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned to the squad on Friday for next month's World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton and the subsequent five-match series against England.

Both players sustained injuries during the tour of Australia and missed the home series against England earlier this year.

All-rounder Hanuma Vihari is also back from injury to join the Virat Kohli-led squad, who will play New Zealand in the final of the inaugural WTC at Southampton from June 18-22.

India will take on Joe Root's England in a five-test series beginning at Nottingham on Aug. 4.

Left-arm unorthodox spinner Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were dropped from the squad, which includes batsman KL Rahul and second wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha subject to clearing fitness tests.

Rahul has had surgery for appendicitis, while Saha tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Rishabh Pant remains India's preferred wicketkeeper.

India have also named opener Abhimanyu Easwaran and seam bowlers Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Arzan Nagwaswalla as standby players.

India's squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness), Wriddhiman Saha (subject to fitness).

(Additional reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris Editing by Toby Davis)

((Arvind.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com;))

