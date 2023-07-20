Cricket-Sensational Crawley century helps England close rapidly on Australia

By Peter Hall

MANCHESTER, England, July 20 (Reuters) - A sensational century from Zak Crawley helped England rapidly close the first innings deficit on Australia during a remarkable afternoon session on day two of fourth Ashes test on Thursday, with the hosts 239-2 at tea, trailing the tourists by 78.

With the weekend weather forecast promising rain, England know they are in a race against time to get the win they need to level the series and really upped the ante after lunch, with Australia unable to cope with their aggressive 'Bazball' approach.

Crawley, who lived a charmed life at times, led the attack, storming to the fourth fastest hundred from an Englishman against Australia in test history off 93 balls to give the hosts real hope of securing a remarkable, quick-fire win.

Moeen Ali, a makeshift number three, aptly supported until he was caught for 54 by Pat Cummins, before Joe Root came in and continue on the front foot, putting on a century partnership with Crawley in 82 balls.

Scoring at over seven an hour in a session is a rate rarely seen in test cricket, but both Crawley, unbeaten on 132, and Root who will return on 44, looked more and more comfortable as the day wore on, playing some extravagant shots to put Australia firmly on the back foot.

With Australia resuming on 299-8, England looked set to wrap up the tourists' first innings quickly after Jimmy Anderson dismissed Cummins off the first ball of the day, but they took another 30 minutes to remove Josh Hazlewood.

Crawley got England's reply off to a positive start with a boundary off the first ball, but Ben Duckett fell for one as he was caught behind off the bowling of Mitchell Starc.

England saw things through to lunch without any further damage, with Ali passing 3000 international test runs in the process, before the shackles really came off in the afternoon session.

A draw or a win for Australia in Manchester will ensure they retain the Ashes, while victory for the hosts will level the series and take an exhilarating contest to a decider at the Oval in London next week.

(Reporting by Peter Hall Editing by Toby Davis and Christian Radnedge)

