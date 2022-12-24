Cricket-Second Pakistan v New Zealand test moved from Multan to Karachi

December 24, 2022 — 07:38 am EST

Written by Manasi Pathak for Reuters ->

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The second test between Pakistan and New Zealand next month has been moved from Multan to Karachi due to "deteriorating" weather conditions, the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) said on Saturday.

The board said that the poor conditions, which have already disrupted flight operations, could potentially result in the loss of playing hours.

The change in schedule means the whole series, which includes two tests and three one-day internationals, will now be held in Karachi. The first test is set to begin on Monday.

The second test will begin on Jan. 2 after that contest and the three ODIs were brought forward by a day, the statement added.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((manasi.pathak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.