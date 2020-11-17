Cricket-Richardson withdraws from Australia squad, replaced by Tye

Contributor
Greg Stutchbury Reuters
Published

Pace bowler Kane Richardson has withdrawn from Australia's limited overs series against India to spend time with his newborn son and been replaced by Andrew Tye, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday.

SYDNEY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pace bowler Kane Richardson has withdrawn from Australia's limited overs series against India to spend time with his newborn son and been replaced by Andrew Tye, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday.

Tye was part of Australia's squad on their recent limited overs tour of England.

"It was a difficult decision for Kane to make but one which has the complete support of the selectors and the entire playing squad," national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

"Kane wanted to remain in Adelaide with Nyki and their newborn son. We will always support our players and their families; even more so given the challenging environment we are in."

The tour by India has been complicated in recent days with a fresh coronavirus outbreak in South Australia, which is to host the first test from Dec. 17.

The limited overs series, involving three one-day and three Twenty20 matches in Sydney and Canberra, will precede the four tests.

Cricket Australia added that because of the outbreak, D'Arcy Short and Josh Philippe will train with the Australian limited overs squad in Sydney from next week before they join their Big Bash sides.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Toby Davis)

((greg.stutchbury@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More