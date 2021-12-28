Cricket-Revitalised Warner targets another Ashes win in England

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Time appeared to be catching up with David Warner as he struggled for runs a few months ago, but the revitalised opening batsman is now eyeing another Ashes win in England in 2023 after helping Australia retain the urn in Melbourne.

Since being dropped by his Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad in September, 35-year-old Warner rebounded to take Player of the Tournament honours during Australia's T20 World Cup triumph.

He now sits third on the runs list in the ongoing Ashes series, with 240 at an average of 60.

After 89 tests and a decade at the highest level, Warner has little left to prove but the swashbuckling lefthander still has a couple of items on his bucket list.

"You know you still haven't beaten India in India. That would be nice to do, and obviously England away (in 2019), we had a drawn series," he told reporters.

"But hopefully if I can manage to get that chance and opportunity, I might think about going back."

Warner has played a big part in Australia's 3-0 lead in the Ashes, getting the team off to a flying start with first innings scores of 94 and 95 in the opening tests in Brisbane and Adelaide. The fourth test starts in Sydney on Jan. 5.

His opening partnership with fellow lefthander Marcus Harris has not been quite so prolific, with Harris struggling for runs until his 76 in Melbourne, the top score of the third test.

Warner has seen a slew of opening partners come and go since Chris Rogers retired after the 2015 Ashes but is hopeful he and Harris can stick for the long-term.

Warner said both openers were more effective when looking to be proactive against England's bowlers.

"When he's (Harris) looking to score and I'm looking to score, our defence takes care of itself," he said.

"We'll be in amongst the runs in the next two tests."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; editing by Richard Pullin)

