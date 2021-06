Cricket-Rain washes out morning session of WTC final in Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England, June 18 (Reuters) - Rain and a soggy outfield delayed the toss and washed out the opening session of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl on Friday.

It started raining in Southampton on Thursday afternoon and Friday's coin toss could not take place because of the drizzle which ensured the square remained under cover.

"The toss has been delayed and there will be no play in the opening session," the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted.

The organisers have allocated a reserve day to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the match.

The one-off match marks the culmination of a two-year cycle of the inaugural WTC, launched in 2019 to create a pinnacle event for test cricket.

India went with both their spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin while veteran Ishant Sharma was picked as the third seamer ahead of Mohammed Siraj in their five-man attack.

New Zealand, currently the top-ranked test team, were yet to reveal their playing XI.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((amlan.chakraborty@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @Amlan_Reuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.