Cricket-Rain stops play at Lord's as Australia lead by 221

Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

June 30, 2023 — 12:31 pm EDT

Written by Hugh Lawson for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Rain stopped play on a grey evening at Lord's on the third day of the second Ashes test on Friday, with Australia leading England by 221 with eight wickets remaining.

The visitors were on 130-2 with Usman Khawaja on 58 and Steve Smith on six when the rain began to fall.

Opener David Warner was trapped lbw for 25 by a ball nipping in from Josh Tongue in the 25th over as the visitors began to build steadily on their first-innings lead of 91.

Marnus Labuschagne then departed for 30, thick-edging a ball from Jimmy Anderson straight to Harry Brook at point to make way for Smith.

England were all out for 325 in reply to Australia's 416, losing their last six wickets in the morning for 47 runs.

(Reporting by Hugh Lawson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((hugh.lawson@thomsonreuters.com;))

