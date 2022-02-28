World Markets

Cricket-Rain frustrates South Africa's push for win in second test

Reuters
Rain frustrated South Africa's push for victory in the second test against New Zealand, with a break called before tea on day five with the Proteas needing one wicket to complete their win.

New Zealand, who lead the two-test series 1-0, were 227 for nine in their second innings, needing 199 runs for victory.

