News & Insights

World Markets

Cricket-Rain delays start of second day of SAfrica-India test

Credit: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

December 27, 2023 — 03:17 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

PRETORIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Light rain delayed the start of play on the second day of the first South Africa-India test match, with India 208-8 overnight after being put into bat by hosts South Africa at Centurion, near Pretoria.

Intermittent showers were forecast for Wednesday with unusually cold conditions as South Africa look to take the last two wickets to dismiss India in their first innings.

They had faced stout resistance on the opening day on Tuesday from KL Rahul, who will resume unbeaten on 70 along with Mohammed Siraj, who is yet to score.

Kagiso Rababa took 5-44 as he led an all-seam South African attack.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christina Fincher)

((mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.