Cricket-Rain delays start of day three of fourth Ashes test

SYDNEY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Rain delayed the start of the third day of the fourth Ashes test between Australia and England at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Australia, who lead the five-match series 3-0, declared on 416 for eight shortly before the close of play on Thursday. England will resume on 13 without loss.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ken Ferris)

((Nick.Mulvenney@tr.com; +61 2 9321 8190;))

