Cricket-Rain delays restart with Australia 146 runs behind England

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Rain delayed the restart of play on the final afternoon of the fifth Ashes test between England and Australia at The Oval on Monday, with the visitors still needing 146 runs to beat England and secure a 3-1 victory in the series.

