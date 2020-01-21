Cricket-Rabada surprised by ban, sorry for letting team down

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada says he was surprised to be sanctioned for his exuberant celebration of Joe Root's dismissal in the third test against England but knows he cannot keep letting his team mates, and himself, down.
