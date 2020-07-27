Cricket-Play abandoned as rain persists over Old Trafford

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Play on the fourth day of the third and final test between England and West Indies at Old Trafford on Monday was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of persistent rain.

Recasts with play abandoned for the day

MANCHESTER, England, July 27 (Reuters) - Play on the fourth day of the third and final test between England and West Indies at Old Trafford on Monday was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of persistent rain.

Showers through much of the day restricted the chances of the two teams getting onto the field and, after several inspections, the umpires called off play at 4:10 p.m. (1510 GMT).

England will be hoping the poor weather clears up overnight to allow them to a chance to try to wrap up a successive win and the series.

West Indies, who have performed poorly with the bat in the series, were reeling at 10-2 in their final innings after being set an imposing target of 399 runs to win the test.

Britain’s Met Office predicted a cloudy day for Manchester on Tuesday with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris and Alison Williams)

((mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters