Cricket-Phillips fires New Zealand to ODI series win over Pakistan

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Glenn Phillips smashed a quickfire half century to guide New Zealand to a two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the third one-day international in Karachi on Friday and clinch the series 2-1.

Phillips scored an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes, as New Zealand chased down a target of 281 within 11 balls remaining. Opener Devon Conway (52) and captain Kane Williamson (53) also made telling contributions.

Pakistan opted to bat and scored 280-9, opener Fakhar Zaman top-scoring with 101 and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan making 77.

Tim Southee took 3-56 and Lockie Ferguson bagged 2-63 while Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi took one wicket each.

New Zealand won the second ODI by 79 runs after Pakistan began the series with a six-wicket victory.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

