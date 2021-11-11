World Markets

Cricket-Pakistan set Australia 177 to win in T20 World Cup semis

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman smashed breezy half-centuries to help Pakistan post 176-4 against Australia in the second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

Put in to bat, Pakistan got off to a strong start with Rizwan (67) and skipper Babar Azam (39) forging a 71-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Fakhar provided the late charge for the 2009 champions with an unbeaten 55 off 32 balls.

New Zealand beat England in the first semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

