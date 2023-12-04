Cricket-Pakistan board gives Rauf green light for short Big Bash stint

LAHORE, Pakistan, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pakistan's cricket board (PCB) have given fast bowler Haris Rauf permission to make a limited appearance in Australia's Big Bash League, ending a standoff with the player.

White-ball specialist Rauf incurred the PCB's wrath after turning down an offer to be part of the squad for a three-test series in Australia beginning in Perth on Dec. 14.

Haris came in for criticism from chief selector Wahab Riaz, while team director Mohammad Hafeez told players they must put national team duty above franchise cricket.

Rauf, fellow fast bowler Zaman Khan and leg-spinner Usama Mir have been cleared to play in the Big Bash competition until Dec. 28, the board said in a statement on Monday.

"The PCB understands that this decision is in the best interests of all the stakeholders involved while balancing the importance of game time with workload management," it added.

Haris can play a maximum of five matches for Melbourne Stars, who play their last group match on Jan. 15. He is then likely to join the Pakistan squad for a five-match T20 International series in New Zealand beginning on Jan. 12.

The Stars play Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash opener on Thursday.

