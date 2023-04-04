Cricket-Pacer Afridi returns to Pakistan squad for New Zealand white-ball series

April 4 (Reuters) - Shaheen Afridi has been named in Pakistan's squad for their Twenty20 and one-day international series against New Zealand, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Tuesday, with the fast bowler having recovered from a knee injury.

Afridi has not played for Pakistan since exacerbating a knee injury during last year's Twenty20 World Cup final in Australia on Nov. 13.

The 22-year-old missed subsequent series against New Zealand and England, but returned to competitive cricket in the Pakistan Super League, playing a starring role in last month's final to spur Lahore Qalandars to their second title.

Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who were rested for last month's T20 series against Afghanistan, also return to the squad.

Pakistan will host New Zealand for five T20Is and five ODIs from April 14 to May 7, with matches being played in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi.

T20I SQUAD:

Babar Azam (capt.), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Zaman Khan.

ODI SQUAD:

Babar Azam (capt.), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Usama Mir.

Reserves: Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

