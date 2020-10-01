World Markets

Cricket-Opening week of IPL had record 269 mln viewers - study

Contributor
Shrivathsa Sridhar Reuters
Published

A record 269 million viewers tuned in for the opening week of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), which is being held in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 crisis, with viewing minutes up 15%, data released on Thursday showed.

Oct 1 (Reuters) - A record 269 million viewers tuned in for the opening week of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), which is being held in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 crisis, with viewing minutes up 15%, data released on Thursday showed.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) said the first seven matches of the tournament's 13th edition from Sept. 19 to 25 had 60.6 billion viewing minutes, 15% more than the opening week of the 2019 edition (52.8 billion).

"We're thrilled to deliver the biggest ever IPL. The opening week... resulted in a staggering new viewership record," Gautam Thakar, the CEO of broadcaster Star Sports said in a statement.

"Dream11 IPL 2020 wouldn't have been possible without the support of all our sponsors and stakeholders. Our teams are working tirelessly in a bio-secure bubble in India and UAE to bring fans closer to the game."

The increase in viewership for the 2020 edition -- up from 268 million viewers in 2019, was despite there being only seven matches in the opening week, one fewer than last year, BARC said.

The season opener between champions Mumbai Indians and three-times winners Chennai Super Kings on Sept. 19 was watched by 158 million viewers, it added.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    Sep 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular