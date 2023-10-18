Cricket-NZ's Phillips pleased by middle order response to Afghan challenge

CHENNAI, India, Oct 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand's batting display was far from flawless against Afghanistan but Glenn Phillips believes their middle order gave a good account of themselves in Wednesday's World Cup contest in Chennai.

Put into bat, New Zealand were cruising at 109 for one in the 21st over but found themselves under pressure after losing three wickets in nine deliveries.

Phillips (71) and skipper Tom Latham (68) then combined in a rollicking 144-run stand that helped New Zealand post a match-winning total of 288-6.

"The Afghanistan spinners are incredibly talented and strong and with losing a couple of wickets in the middle there the way me and Tommy went about it was really pleasing," player-of-the-match Phillips said.

"Our top order has done really well over the last couple of games, so to be tested in the middle is really good."

It was a typical team effort by the 2019 runners-up, who registered their fourth successive victory to go top of the points table.

Phillips attributed their strong run in the tournament to their philosophy of putting the team above anything else.

"We've got such a team-first mentality, everyone's working for each other and thinking how can we make the best of the moments we're in," said the hard-hitting 26-year-old batter.

"(It's about) understanding we've all got experience in different areas of the world, understanding what I can do for my mates and what he can do for me, just keep trusting each other."

New Zealand will take on hosts India in a mouthwatering clash between two unbeaten sides in their next match in Dharamsala on Sunday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Toby Davis)

((amlan.chakraborty@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @Amlan_Reuters;))

