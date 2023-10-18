News & Insights

Cricket-NZ punish butter-finger Afghanistan to stretch winning streak

October 18, 2023 — 11:35 am EDT

Written by Amlan Chakraborty for Reuters ->

CHENNAI, India, Oct 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand brought Afghanistan back down to earth, inflicting on them a heavy 149-run defeat to stretch their own winning streak in the 50-overs World Cup on Wednesday.

Three days after stunning defending champions England in New Zealand, the plucky Afghans briefly kindled hopes of another upset when New Zealand's top order suffered a mini-collapse.

The 2019 runners-up, however, went on to post 288-6 after skipper Tom Latham (68) and Glenn Phillips (71) smashed rapid half-centuries.

They benefited tremendously from the sloppy fielding of an Afghan side, who floored four catches and blew a stumping opportunity as well to let New Zealand off the hook.

New Zealand were not as forgiving though when they returned to defend their total and bundled out Afghanistan for 149 inside 35 overs to coast to their fourth successive win in the tournament.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Christian Radnedge)

