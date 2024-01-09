News & Insights

World Markets

Cricket-Newland pitch gets away with 'unsatisfactory' rating by ICC

Credit: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

January 09, 2024 — 05:51 am EST

Written by Amlan Chakraborty for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The pitch in Cape Town, where India beat South Africa inside five sessions of a test match last week, has incurred one demerit point after being rated "unsatisfactory", the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

The Newlands contest lasted 642 balls with India registering a series-levelling victory in the shortest ever test in which there has been a winner, beating Australia's 656-ball victory over South Africa in 1932.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar, playing his farewell match, and India counterpart Rohit Sharma both felt the pitch was below-standard and many would feel the venue got away with a rather light punishment.

"The pitch in Newlands was very difficult to bat on," match referee Chris Broad said in an ICC statement.

"The ball bounced quickly and sometimes alarmingly throughout the match, making it difficult to play shots.

"Several batters were hit on the gloves and many wickets also fell due to the awkward bounce."

South Africa, electing to bat, were bundled out for 55 in their first innings and spinners were not used at all by either of the sides.

Hosts Cricket South Africa have 14 days to appeal against the sanction.

Under the ICC rules, "unsatisfactory" rating incur one demerit point, three points are slapped if a venue is found 'unfit' under the governing body's pitch and outfield monitoring process.

These points will remain active for a rolling five-year period.

If a venue accumulates six demerit points in that period, it is suspended from hosting any international cricket for 12 months.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Christian Radnedge)

((amlan.chakraborty@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @Amlan_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.