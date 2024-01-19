News & Insights

Cricket-New Zealand's Conway misses T20 win v Pakistan due to COVID

January 19, 2024 — 05:58 am EST

Written by Amlan Chakraborty for Reuters ->

Jan 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand opener Devon Conway missed the fourth T20 International against Pakistan in Christchurch on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Conway has been in isolation at the team’s Christchurch hotel after testing positive yesterday," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement before the match.

"He will continue to be monitored ahead of Sunday's final match against Pakistan."

Canterbury Kings batter Chad Bowes joined the squad as cover for Conway.

Bowling coach Andre Adams has also tested positive for COVID, NZC added.

New Zealand beat Pakistan by seven wickets to go 4-0 up in the five-match series.

Put into bat, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan hit 90 not out as they posted 158-5 but Daryl Mitchell (72) and Glenn Phillips (70) smashed unbeaten half-centuries as New Zealand triumphed with 11 balls to spare.

Spinner Mitch Santner, who is leading New Zealand in the absence of injured regular skipper Kane Williamson, also missed the series opener due to a positive COVID test.

