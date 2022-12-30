Cricket-New Zealand v Pakistan test in Karachi ends in draw

December 30, 2022 — 07:32 am EST

Written by Amlan Chakraborty for Reuters ->

KARACHI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The first test between New Zealand and Pakistan ended in a draw at Karachi's National Stadium on Friday.

The home side, having conceded a lead of 174, declared their second innings at 311-8 in the final session of the contest at Karachi's National Stadium.

That left New Zealand needing 138 runs for victory from the final 15 overs and the tourists raced to 61-1 before bad light forced a draw.

The second test, also in Karachi, begins on Monday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Jon Boyle)

((amlan.chakraborty@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @Amlan_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.