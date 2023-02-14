Cricket-New Zealand paceman Tickner to make test debut against England

Feb 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand captain Tim Southee has confirmed paceman Blair Tickner will make his test debut against England at Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Central Districts bowler gets his chance with injury sidelining Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry on leave for the birth of his first child.

Tickner has played in 17 T20Is and nine ODIs for the Black Caps but has a modest first class average of 35.17 in 61 matches.

He is expected to slot into a pace attack featuring veteran quick Southee and Neil Wagner, though Southee said at a pre-match news conference on Wednesday that the final XI had yet to be confirmed.

New Zealand could go in with two uncapped quicks if electing to include one of either Jacob Duffy and Scott Kuggeleijn in a four-prong pace attack.

Ben Stokes's England confirmed their 11 on Thursday, with Stuart Broad returning in a pace unit featuring James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, and Jack Leach as the sole specialist spinner.

The second and final test is in Wellington.

England are bidding to win their first test series in New Zealand since 2008.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

