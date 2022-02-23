Cricket-New Zealand not focused on test rankings, says Jamieson

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson does not expect his New Zealand team mates to be focused on reclaiming the number one spot in the world test rankings when they take on South Africa in the second clash in their two-match series on Friday.

The Blackcaps thrashed the visiting South Africans in their first meeting in Christchurch last week and another win over the Proteas would see the New Zealanders replace Australia at the top of the test rankings.

A draw would give New Zealand their first series win over the South Africans, and Jamieson stressed the squad would be thinking only about the task at hand.

"I think for the group, it's about each test as it comes," Jamieson said.

"There's other things that just come through the work of each session and each day.

"While it's cool to get those milestones and stuff, it's not the focal point. It's about us trying to back up that last game, and if we do that, hopefully we'll come away with a win."

New Zealand handed the visitors a heavy defeat in their previous meeting, with the Blackcaps claiming victory by an innings and 276 runs.

It was South Africa's worst defeat since losing to Australia in Johannesburg in 2002 by an innings and 300 runs and was only New Zealand's fifth win over the Proteas in 46 tests.

With the second test also being played at Hagley Oval, Jamieson is not expecting conditions to vary much from the first meeting.

"Hagley tends to be pretty much the same for the most part," he said.

"It's certainly bowler-friendly, and it tends to flatten out as the game goes on.

"It's the same sort of blueprint for us and just trying to back that [first test victory] up."

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Stephen Coates)

((Michael.Church@thomsonreuters.com; +852 9023 4874;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.