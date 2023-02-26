Cricket-New Zealand bowled out for 483, England need 258 runs for victory

February 26, 2023 — 11:38 pm EST

Written by Ian Ransom for Reuters

Feb 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand were bowled out for 483 in their second innings after tea on day four of the second test in Wellington on Monday, setting England a chase of 258 runs for victory.

England won the series-opener by 267 runs in Mount Maunganui.

