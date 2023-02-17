Cricket-New Zealand bowled out for 306, trail England by 19 runs

Feb 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand were bowled out for 306 in reply to England's declared first innings total of 325 for nine after the dinner break on day two of the first test on Friday.

New Zealand trail England by 19 runs.

