Cricket-New Zealand bowled out for 306, trail England by 19 runs

Credit: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

February 17, 2023 — 02:05 am EST

Written by Ian Ransom for Reuters ->

Feb 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand were bowled out for 306 in reply to England's declared first innings total of 325 for nine after the dinner break on day two of the first test on Friday.

New Zealand trail England by 19 runs.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/MyRansomNotes; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.