Cricket-New Zealand beat England to tie T20I series 2-2

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW COULDRIDGE

September 05, 2023 — 04:19 pm EDT

Written by Alan Baldwin for Reuters ->

NOTTINGHAM, England, Sept 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand beat England by a comfortable six wickets at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, with Tim Seifert hitting 48 and Glenn Phillips adding 42, to draw their four-match Twenty20 International series 2-2.

England's Jonny Bairstow (73) had earlier hit his fastest half century in T20 internationals as the hosts set New Zealand a target of 176 after finishing on 175-8 on a warm evening in Nottingham.

New Zealand won with 2.4 overs to spare, finishing on 179-4 with Mark Chapman 40 not out.

England had won the first two matches, with New Zealand coming back strongly to end on level terms.

