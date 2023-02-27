Cricket-New Zealand beat England by one run in second test, level series 1-1

Feb 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand beat England by one run in the second test in Wellington on Tuesday.

It was only the fourth win in the history of test cricket by a team asked to follow on.

The two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw, with England having won the first test in Mount Maunganui by 267 runs.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/MyRansomNotes; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.