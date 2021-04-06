Cricket-Mumbai Indians staffer tests positive days ahead of IPL start

MUMBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - The Mumbai Indians scout and wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which begins on Friday.

Champions Mumbai said on Tuesday that former wicketkeeper More, 58, was currently not showing symptoms and has been isolated.

The side led by Rohit Sharma are camped in Chennai where they will open their campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are captained by India skipper Virat Kohli.

"Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor More's health and abide by the BCCI protocols," the team said in a Twitter post.

Players and staff are staying in a restricted health environment for this year's IPL, which will be played across six venues in India, initially without spectators.

