Cricket-MCC bans use of saliva to shine ball, 'Mankad' no longer unfair play

March 9 (Reuters) - Bowlers will not be allowed to use saliva to shine the ball and the rarely used "Mankad" method of dismissal will not be listed under unfair play in new laws approved by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Players have used the traditional method of shining one side of the ball with saliva and sweat to help generate more movement in the air as it travels towards batters.

The new laws make permanent a ban on applying saliva to the ball due to health reasons, implemented when cricket resumed after a COVID-19 suspension in July 2020.

The MCC said it found through research that the ban over this period had little or no impact on the amount of swing that bowlers were getting. Polishing the ball with sweat will still be allowed.

"The new laws will not permit the use of saliva on the ball, which also removes any grey areas of fielders eating sugary sweets to alter their saliva to apply to the ball," the MCC said in a statement.

"Using saliva will be treated the same way as any other unfair methods of changing the condition of the ball."

The Lord's-based MCC, the sole authority on the laws of cricket since it was founded in 1787, said the changes would be effective Oct. 1.

The "Mankad" dismissal involves a bowler choosing to whip off the bails when a non-striker steps out of the crease instead of completing his delivery to the batter on strike.

While legal, the dismissal, named after India bowler Vinoo Mankad who ran out Australia's Bill Brown that way in 1947, has been considered against the spirit of the game.

The MCC said that although the wording of the law would remain the same, it would move from Law 41 (Unfair play) to Law 38 (Run out).

In other changes, when a player is out caught, the new batter will come in at the end the striker was at and face the next ball unless it is the end of an over.

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar welcomed the decisions, saying he was "uncomfortable" with the dismissal being named after Mankad.

"I'm really happy that it's been changed to run out. It always should have been run out according to me," Tendulkar said in a video posted on Twitter.

"And the second one where the batter is dismissed being caught, the new batter takes strike. It's absolutely fair because if a bowler picks up a wicket, it's only fair that the bowler gets the chance to bowl to a new batter."

England fast bowler Stuart Broad, however, said the debate around the Mankad dismissal was not whether it was legitimate or not.

"I think it is unfair, dismissing a batter is about skill and the Mankad requires zero skill," Broad, who has taken 537 test wickets, said on Twitter.

