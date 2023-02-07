World Markets

Cricket-Langer, Smith, Connor join MCC World Cricket committee

Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

February 07, 2023 — 06:10 am EST

Written by Martyn Herman for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Former Australia batsman Justin Langer, former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith and former England women's captain Clare Connor have all joined the MCC World Cricket committee, the organisation said on Tuesday.

The three new members will join the independent body comprising current and former players, umpires and officials.

Its next meeting will be held at International Cricket Council headquarters in Dubai next week when topics such as wealth distribution and playing schedules will be on the agenda.

They are the first new appointments since 2020, and follow Tim May, Vince van der Bijl, Brendon McCullum and Ricky Ponting stepping down and the death of former committee member and Australia spin great Shane Warne.

"We are extremely pleased to be able to welcome Clare, Justin, and Graeme to the World Cricket committee. It is fantastic news that they have accepted our invitations," MCC World Cricket committee chair Mike Gatting said.

"All three will bring different insights to the game and their deep knowledge from the elite level will be hugely advantageous to the work of the committee."

The London-based MCC is recognised as the sole authority on the laws of the game.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

