Cricket-Labuschagne, Smith rebuild Australia after openers exit

February 09, 2023 — 01:13 am EST

Written by Amlan Chakraborty for Reuters ->

Updates at lunch

NAGPUR, India, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith combined in a gritty third-wicket partnership to help Australia overcome a wobbly start and reach 76-2 at lunch on day one of the opening test against India in Nagpur on Thursday.

Touring captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat on a spin-friendly track but both the Australia openers were back in the hut inside the first 13 deliveries of the match.

Labuschagne calmed nerves in the Australia dressing room by hitting eight boundaries in his unbeaten 47, while Smith dug in for his 19 not out.

Australia were rattled early after Mohammed Siraj, sharing the new ball with Mohammed Shami, struck with his first delivery - an outswinger that struck Usman Khawaja (one) low on his pad.

Umpire Nitin Menon turned down the lbw appeal but India reviewed the decision, which was overturned after replays confirmed the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump.

Shami sent David Warner's off-stump cartwheeling with the first ball of his second over to reduce Australia to two for two.

Labuschagne eased the pressure by hitting Siraj for two boundaries in the fourth over, including a glorious straight drive.

Smith also grew in confidence and stepped out against Ravindra Jadeja to hit the left-arm spinner over midwicket for a boundary.

Australia dropped middle-order batter Travis Head and handed uncapped off-spinner Todd Murphy his test debut.

For India, Suryakumar Yadav, the top-ranked Twenty20 batter, made his test debut alongside wicketkeeper KS Bharat.

Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad host the other matches of the four-test series.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)

((amlan.chakraborty@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @Amlan_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.