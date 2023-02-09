Cricket-Labuschagne, Smith rebuild Australia after openers exit

Updates at lunch

NAGPUR, India, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith combined in a gritty third-wicket partnership to help Australia overcome a wobbly start and reach 76-2 at lunch on day one of the opening test against India in Nagpur on Thursday.

Touring captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat on a spin-friendly track but both the Australia openers were back in the hut inside the first 13 deliveries of the match.

Labuschagne calmed nerves in the Australia dressing room by hitting eight boundaries in his unbeaten 47, while Smith dug in for his 19 not out.

Australia were rattled early after Mohammed Siraj, sharing the new ball with Mohammed Shami, struck with his first delivery - an outswinger that struck Usman Khawaja (one) low on his pad.

Umpire Nitin Menon turned down the lbw appeal but India reviewed the decision, which was overturned after replays confirmed the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump.

Shami sent David Warner's off-stump cartwheeling with the first ball of his second over to reduce Australia to two for two.

Labuschagne eased the pressure by hitting Siraj for two boundaries in the fourth over, including a glorious straight drive.

Smith also grew in confidence and stepped out against Ravindra Jadeja to hit the left-arm spinner over midwicket for a boundary.

Australia dropped middle-order batter Travis Head and handed uncapped off-spinner Todd Murphy his test debut.

For India, Suryakumar Yadav, the top-ranked Twenty20 batter, made his test debut alongside wicketkeeper KS Bharat.

Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad host the other matches of the four-test series.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)

