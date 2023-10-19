Cricket-Kohli hits hundred as India crush Bangladesh

Updates after India win

PUNE, India, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Virat Kohli smashed a century as India maintained their perfect record in their 50-overs home World Cup and cruised to their fourth consecutive victory of the tournament with a clinical seven-wicket win against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Bangladesh had to conjure up something extraordinary to upset an India team, who went into the match with a hat-trick of wins, and the task became even harder in the absence of skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who sat out with a left quad injury.

Electing to bat, Bangladesh could not capitalise on the 93-run opening stand from Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan and made 256-8 on a batting deck at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

It was a clinical bowling effort by India, considering they were one bowler short from early in the match after Hardik Pandya twisted his ankle in his first over.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led India's rapid reply and Virat Kohli ended with an unbeaten 103, hitting a six to reach his hundred and secure India's win with 51 balls to spare.

