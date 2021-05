NEW DELHI, May 4 (Reuters) - The Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket tournament has been indefinitely suspended following the COVID-19 crisis in the country, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel told Reuters on Tuesday.

