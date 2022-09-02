World Markets

Cricket-Injured Jadeja out of Asia Cup, India bring in Patel

Contributor
Amlan Chakraborty Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup with a knee injury and will be replaced by Axar Patel, holders India said on Friday.

DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup with a knee injury and will be replaced by Axar Patel, holders India said on Friday.

Jadeja, who played both India's matches in the tournament, suffered a right knee injury, Indian cricket board secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Patel, a left-arm spin bowling all-rounder like Jadeja, was one of the standby players.

India sailed into the Super Four stage of the Twenty20 tournament with victories against Pakistan and Hong Kong.

India will hope Jadeja will be fit before they begin their Twenty20 World Cup campaign with an Oct. 23 blockbuster against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Toby Davis)

((amlan.chakraborty@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @Amlan_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular