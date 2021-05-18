Cricket-India's Saha recovers from COVID-19 ahead of England tour

India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has recovered from COVID-19 ahead of the team's England tour next month, the 36-year-old said.

Saha, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, tested positive on May 4 when the Twenty20 tournament was suspended indefinitely after several cases were reported.

He was still named in the India squad, subject to his fitness, for next month's World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton and the subsequent five-test series against England.

"I have recovered. Thanks for all your wishes," tweeted Saha, who served a two-week quarantine before reuniting with his family in Kolkata.

Though considered technically a superior glovesman to Rishabh Pant, Saha has slipped behind the 23-year-old in India's pecking order.

Pant, a more attacking batsman than Saha, kept wicket in all four tests against England in the home series in February.

India's 20-member squad, led by Virat Kohli, is scheduled to enter a 'bio-secure bubble' in Mumbai before leaving for England early next month.

