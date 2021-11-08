Cricket-India's Kohli ends T20 captaincy stint with consolation win

By Amlan Chakraborty

DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Virat Kohli ended his stint as India's 20-overs captain on a winning note after his eliminated side beat Namibia by nine wickets in a Twenty20 World Cup dead rubber on Monday.

Kohli's bid to lead the inaugural champions to their second Twenty20 World Cup title was effectively over after the comprehensive defeats by Pakistan and New Zealand, both of whom reached the last four from Group II.

The pre-tournament favourites won their last three matches but still crashed out of what was Kohli's final tournament as India's 20-overs captain.

Spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin split six wickets to restrict debutants Namibia to 132-8 after Kohli inserted Namibia at the Dubai International Stadium.

Rohit Sharma (56) and KL Rahul (54 not out) smashed brisk fifties as India prevailed in the 16th over.

"It's been an honour, but things has to be seen in the right perspective," Kohli said after the consolation win.

"I thought this was the right time for me to manage my workload," said Kohli, who also leads India in tests and one-day formats, apart from being the team's batting mainstay.

"It's been six-seven years of intense cricket. Every time you take the field, it takes a lot out of you.

"We were not brave enough in the first two games, we suffered because of that. We knew that afterwards it would be complicated for us to go through."

While India are yet to name who will succeed Kohli as the Twenty20 captain, the 33-year-old suggested it would be his deputy Rohit.

"I think it's time for the next lot to take this team forward. Obviously Rohit is here and he's overlooking things for a while now," Kohli said earlier at the toss.

It was also the last match for head coach Ravi Shastri, who will be succeeded by former test stalwart Rahul Dravid in that role.

"When I took this job, I said in my mind that I want to make a difference. And I think I have," Shastri said before the match.

"I think in Rahul Dravid they've got a guy who has inherited a great team and with his stature and experience, it can only raise the bar."

New Zealand will clash with reigning 50-overs world champions England in the first semi-final on Wednesday and Pakistan will meet Australia in the other last four contest on Thursday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Dubai; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

