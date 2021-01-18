Cricket-India win Gabba thriller, claim series 2-1

By Ian Ransom

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Rishabh Pant unleashed a Twenty20-style batting assault to fire India to an incredible three-wicket win in the fourth test decider on Tuesday as Ajinkya Rahane's injury-ravaged tourists humbled Australia with a 2-1 series triumph.

The wicketkeeper-batsman swung for the fences in an extraordinary 89 in 138 balls as India galloped to a record 328-run chase at the Gabba, becoming the first team since the West Indies in 1988 to beat Australia at their Brisbane stronghold.

With regular captain Virat Kohli back home, and deploying an attack of raw recruits in Queensland, India mowed down 145 runs after tea to claim the win when Pant smashed Josh Hazlewood to the fence for four with 18 balls to spare.

Pant's stellar innings was only one of a slew of heroic efforts by the Indian side, with a battered Cheteshwar Pujara and opener Shubman Gill helping them chase down the total with brave knocks.

India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, two years after beating Australia in the 2018-19 series Down Under.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.