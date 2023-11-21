News & Insights

World Markets

Cricket-India to host Afghanistan for T20 series in January

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

November 21, 2023 — 10:38 pm EST

Written by Pearl Josephine Nazare for Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - India will host Afghanistan for three Twenty20s in January, the first time the two sides will meet in a multi-match white-ball series, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said late on Tuesday.

The series will begin on Jan. 11 in Mohali before moving to Indore for a match on Jan. 14. The final match will be in Bengaluru on Jan. 17.

Afghanistan were once considered World Cup minnows, having won just one game in their two previous campaigns.

But they wrapped up the recently concluded showpiece event in India with four wins and sealed a place in the Champions Trophy by finishing sixth.

India lost Sunday's 50-overs World Cup final to Australia by six wickets in Ahmedabad.

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; editing by Robert Birsel)

((PearlJosephine.Nazare@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.