Cricket-India into Test Championship final after Sri Lanka lose in New Zealand

March 13 (Reuters) - India will take on Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in London in June after Sri Lanka's hopes of edging them out were dashed by a loss to New Zealand in the first test in Christchurch on Monday.

Sri Lanka would have qualified for the WTC final if they had swept New Zealand in their two-match series and Australia denied India victory in the ongoing fourth test in Ahmedabad.

The second WTC final will be played at The Oval from June 7 to 11. New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in the inaugural final in 2021.

