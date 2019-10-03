World Markets

Cricket-India declare first innings vs South Africa on 502-7

India declared their first innings closed on 502 for seven wickets on the second day of the opening test against South Africa at Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Mayank Agarwal scored his maiden test century during an innings of 215 while Rohit Sharma made 176 in his first innings as a test opener.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj was the most successful bowler for the touring side with 3-189.

The teams are contesting a three-match series.

