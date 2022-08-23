Cricket-India coach Dravid tests positive for COVID, to join Asia Cup squad later

NEW DELHI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 and will join the Asia Cup squad later in the United Arab Emirates, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday.

Dravid returned a positive result in a routine test carried out before the team's departure for the UAE, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"Mr Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI medical team and has mild symptoms.

"He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report."

India will begin their title defence with a mouth-watering Aug. 28 clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the six-team Twenty20 tournament.

