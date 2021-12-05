Cricket-India beat New Zealand by 372 runs to win test series 1-0

MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India beat New Zealand by 372 runs on the fourth day of the second and final test at the Wankhede Stadium to win the series 1-0.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin took 4-34 while his spin bowling colleague Jayant Yadav picked up 4-49 as New Zealand were all out for 167 in the first session, chasing 540 for victory.

The first test in Kanpur ended in a draw.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

