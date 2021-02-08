Cricket-India all out for 337 in reply to England's 578

Amlan Chakraborty Reuters
India were all out for 337 in their first innings on Monday, a deficit of 241 runs, in reply to England's mammoth 578 on the penultimate day of the opening test at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Rishabh Pant topscored for the hosts with a breezy 91, while Washington Sundar (85 not out) and Cheteshwar Pujara (73) provided hefty contributions to the tally.

Dom Bess was England's most successful bowler returning 4-76, while Jack Leach, Jofra Archer and James Anderson claimed two wickets apiece.

