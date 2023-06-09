News & Insights

Cricket-India all out for 296, trail Australia by 173 runs

Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

June 09, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by Pritha Sarkar for Reuters ->

By Pritha Sarkar

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - India were bowled out for 296 in their first innings on day three of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval on Friday.

They trail Australia by 173 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane top scored for India with 89. His 109-run partnership with Shardul Thakur (51) helped India to dig themselves out of a hole and avoid following on after the top order collapsed on day two of the match.

Captain Pat Cummins was the pick of the Australian bowlers as he took 3-83 with Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Cameron Green picking up two apiece.

