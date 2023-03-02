Cricket-India all out for 163, Australia need 76 to win Indore test

March 02, 2023 — 06:29 am EST

Written by Amlan Chakraborty for Reuters ->

INDORE, India, March 2 (Reuters) - India were all out for 163 in their second innings on Thursday, leaving Australia needing 76 to win the third test in Indore.

Cheteshwar Pujara topscored for India with a gritty 59, while Nathan Lyon was the pick of the Australia bowlers, claiming 8-64.

India are 2-0 ahead in the four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((amlan.chakraborty@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @Amlan_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.