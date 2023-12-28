Cricket-India 62-3 at tea as they trail South Africa by 101 runs

updates to tea

PRETORIA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - India were reeling at 62-3 at tea on the third day of the first test against South Africa at Centurion on Thursday, still trailing by 101 runs after dismissing their hosts for 408.

The tourists were in a precarious position after a faltering start to their bid to get back into the contest, with hopes firmly pinned on Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer who were at the crease at the end of the day’s second session.

Kohli was 18 not out and Iyer unbeaten on six, having been dropped in the slips in the over before tea.

In a faltering start to their second innings, India saw captain Rohit Sharma bowled by Kagiso Rabada without scoring and followed shortly after to the change room by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who gloved a rising delivery from debutant Nandre Burger to be dismissed for five and leaving India 13-2.

Shubman Gill led a brief fightback for his beleaguered team as he scored 26 runs off 37 balls, taking on the home’s side all-seam attack before being bowled by Marco Jansen.

It continued a dream day for Jansen, who was 84 not out for his highest test score when South Africa were dismissed for 408 and a significant 163-run lead after the first innings.

Captain Temba Bavuma did not bat after pulling his hamstring on the opening day to leave the lanky all-rounder stranded 16 runs short of a maiden test century.

Jansen had featured in a 111-run partnership with Dean Elgar for the sixth wicket, as the pair started the day with positive intent and then fended off some intimidating bowling when India took the second new ball.

Elgar was 140 not out overnight and added another 45 to his total before gloving a ball down leg side from Shardul Thakur, scoring 28 fours in an uncharacteristically flowing innings that contrasted with his usual dogged approach.

Gerald Coetzee came in after Elgar and added salt into Indian wounds with a quickfire 19 off 18 balls before holing out to mid-on off Ravichandran Ashwin's spin.

Jansen pushed on after lunch as South Africa added 16 more runs before their innings came to a close.

