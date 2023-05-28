News & Insights

Cricket-ICC emphasises focus on women's health on Menstrual Hygiene Day

Credit: REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro

May 28, 2023 — 11:46 pm EDT

Written by Manasi Pathak for Reuters ->

May 29 (Reuters) - The International Cricket Council emphasised the importance of women's health on Menstrual Hygiene Day on Sunday, saying the governing body aims to normalise and spark conversation around the topic of menstruation within the sport.

The ICC conducted workshops for players and support staff at the Women's Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa this year with the aim of educating on how health can affect performance, what is normal and when to seek help.

The council said in a statement that it had expanded its education and awareness initiatives around women's health.

"Women's cricket is growing exponentially and the ICC Medical team is focused on providing female cricketers with the support required to help them succeed," said Peter Harcourt, chair of the ICC Medical Advisory Committee.

"Menstrual health is an integral part of a female athlete's journey that is often relegated in importance but has been known to have a significant impact on wellbeing and performance."

