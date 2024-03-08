Cricket-Hundreds by Rohit, Gill put India in the lead against England

DHARAMSALA, India, March 8 (Reuters) - Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill both struck hundreds and combined in a burgeoning 160-run stand for the unbroken second wicket to put India firmly in the lead on day two of the fifth and final test against England on Friday.

India, who hold an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, have been in the ascendancy since bowling out England for 218 at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Home captain Rohit got a life on 68 when Zak Crawley missed a sharp catch at backward short leg but that was as close as England came to a breakthrough before lunch.

India were 264-1 at the break with Rohit on 102, his second hundred of the series that included three sixes. Gill was the more aggressive of the pair, smacking five sixes in his stellar 101 not out.

The overnight batters went after the bowlers right from the word go.

The one shot that epitomised their approach was when Gill stepped out against James Anderson and hit test cricket's most successful fast bowler over his head for a six.

Spinner Shoaib Bashir got a flick from Rohit but the ball flew past Crawley before the fielder could even cup his hand.

Rohit took a single off Tom Hartley to bring up his hundred, while Gill slog-swept Bashir for a four in the next over to reach the 100-mark.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)

((amlan.chakraborty@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @Amlan_Reuters;))

